Motorcycles Of The Wehrmacht: A Photo Chronicle

Author: Horst Hinrichsen, Hardbound, 188 Pages, ISBN: 9780887496851, First Edition, 1994** RARE BOOK IN EXCELLENT UNREAD CONDITION**

Motorcycles of the Wehrmacht
A Photo Chronicle
Horst Hinrichsen

This new book also offers a fascinating insight into the everyday wartime life of German motorcycle messengers and riflemen. More than 200 photos document the life of these soldiers in the field on their motorcycles.

Countless photographss show German soldiers on duty with requisitioned civilian motorcycles of the 1930s, captured models, and the legendary BMW R 75 and Zundapp KS 750, affording an overview of the numerous types of German motorcycles that saw action.

Information as to the various paint schemes of German motorcycles during the course of the war, and the requirements for awarding of the motorcycle performance medal are provided in detail. For the model builder or restorer, it is a valuable aid in the construction and refinement of models.

