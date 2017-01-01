Motorfilms Quarterly Volume Twenty Nine DVD

David Wenguelin Productions, 90 minutes, DWPDVD3029 - PAL Format, 2014

The very best movie footage from a Century of Motor Sport

Compiled and introduced by Doug Nye and David Weguel in 90 minutes of stunning-quality rare motoring movie specially selected from 100 years of worldwide racing, rally and industry action.

Highlights and sidelights - drama and fine detail - humour and heroes - first-hand memories of classic motor sport...

1932 MG Safety Fast

Enjoy this wonderful period sales promo, shot in fine-quality monochrome and following a young couple as they arrive at MG's now legendary Abingdon-on-Thames works to collect their brand-new purchase. MG luminaries Cecil Kimber and John Thornley both feature briefly in this rare but outstanding gem.

1938-1988 Prescott Speed Hill Climb - Part One

Arch-enthusiast A.F. Rivers Fletcher tells the story from his first-hand experience and knowledge as he re-traces the story of the British Bugatti Owners' Club's illustrious home hill-climb venue at Prescott in Gloucestershire. Immensely rare pre-war colour footage brings to life this remarkable blast from the past. Don't miss the visit by Jean Bugatti and Jean-Pierre Wimille with the works T59 Monoplace, no less...

1960 Le Mans 24-Hours

Another terrific period piece by the Standard-Triumph Film Unit covering the first of the Swinging Sixties' Grands Prix d'Endurance. Colour footage follows the Triumph team ofTRS prototypes - forerunners of the production TR4 - as they face the harsh reality of Ferrari, Porsche,Aston Martin, Lotus,Austin-Healey and all the usual suspects.

2013 - Bonhams Ecurie Ecosse

Our MFQ promo specially edited from David Murray's original colour home movies for the super-successful Sale which saw world record prices bid for any Jaguar ever sold at auction. and most emphatically for any commercial vehicle! The Ecurie Ecosse transporter cost its new owner E 1.8-million - here's MFQ c