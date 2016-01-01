Mustang Collectibles (Includes Price Guide)

By: Bill Coulter .

With hundreds of Mustang collectibles available, there's sure to be something to satisfy the Mustang fan in your family—from the collector who's been there from the beginning in 1964, to someone just discovering the famous pony car. Some of the items include diecast cars, model kits, dinnerware, jewelry, Christmas ornaments, and drinking glasses. Author Bill Coulter, a Mustang collector, has resesarched and photographed over 200 Mustang collectibles for this book. Along with a brief history of each generation of Mustang, Coulter has captured the essence of why people love Mustangs.

The history and availability of the items are told in the detailed text and captions, and a sources list and value guide are also included. Coulter gives tips and advice on how to collect, store, and display your collection.

Synopsis:

In the nearly 40 years of the Mustang's existence, fans and owners of this legendary pony car have collected anything that bears the symbol or likeness of a Mustang.

This book features many collectibles, as well as a brief history of each generation of Mustang.

Diecast cars, model kits, dinnerware, jewelery, beer, cigarettes, and Christmas ornaments are just a few of the hundreds of items featured in Mustang Collectibles.

Author Bill Coulter, a Mustang collector himself, offers advice and suggestions on how to find, store and display your collectibles.

Also included is a list of sources where you can find Mustang collectibles, as well as a value guide of the items that appear in this book.

Other Details