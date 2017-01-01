Mustang Red Book 1964 1/2 - 2004 - Fourth Edition

Author: Peter C. Sessler, Softbound, 207 Pages, ISBN: 9780760319802, Fourth Edition Published in 2004

Since its introduction late in 1964, the Mustang has remained one of the most popular and collectible cars.

No other model has so embodied the spirit and excitement of the muscle era as Ford's original pony car.

This new fourth edition of Mustang Red Book covers every year and model of Mustang from 1964 1/2 to 2004, including the Shelby and SVT models.

Key information such as prices, options, codes, serial numbers, VINs, and more are provided for each model produced.

The appendix helps decipher date, district, rear axel, and transmission codes, and also explains how to interpret warranty plate and certification label information.

No matter what year or model Mustang you prefer, Mustang Red Book is the ultimate reference for determining the authenticity of your favorite pony car.