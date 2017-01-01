My Greatest Race: By Twenty of the finest motor racing drivers of all time

Edited by, Adrian Ball, Hardbound, 139 Pages, ISBN: 9780246107213, First Edition, 1974 - **Second Hand book in good order**

Here is something unique in motor racing books. Twenty of the finest drivers of all time tell their own stories of the greatest race of their career.

This book spans the dare-devil days of Brooklands in the 1930s - including legendary figures like Raymond Mays and Baron von Hanstein - right through to the brilliant stars of today.

Juan Fangio tells the dramatic story of the 1953 Italian Grand Prix; Graham Hill describes his triumph in the 7965 Monaco Grand Prix; Jackie Stewart the 1968 German Grand Prix; Denny Hulme the 7972 South African Grand Prix.

These and many other great drivers give enthralling accounts of the one moment in their lives when they risked everything in the pursuit of motor racing glory.

My Greatest Race gives a unique insight into the world of the racing driver; their personal stories and the multitude of exciting photographs will delight all motor racing enthusiasts.