NASA Saturn V 1967 - 1973 (Apollo 4 to Apollo 17 & Skylab) Owners' Workshop Manual

Author: David Wood, Hardbound, 172 Pages, H5828, ISBN:

Sleek, slender and astonishingly powerful, the Saturn V rocket is perhaps one of the most enduring icons of the early space age. All at once, it was visually arresting yet potent in its sheer capability to send humans to another world.

Yet this creation of the US space effort severely taxed the NASA engineers who envisaged it, and the five contractors who built its major components.

The Saturn V's lineage stretches back to the experiments of pre-war geniuses who laboured to develop rocketry into a useful method of transport, either for the military or as a means to realise the dream of spaceflight.

It owed much to an innovative team in Hitler's Germany, who developed the V-2 rocket as a weapon, and who then helped the US to produce less threatening vehicles intended only to reach space for the benefit of all mankind.

The design and engineering of the Saturn V required the generation of huge forces and the application of exquisite finesse to control them. At launch, this behemoth weighed as much as a naval destroyer, and the five engines of its first stage generated a combined power as great as the UK's peak electricity consumption.

The propellant pump alone in each of these engines ran at 5,500rpm, generating 53,000 brake-horsepower.

The rocket's troubled second stage and workhorse third stage burned liquid hydrogen — a highly efficient fuel stored at such a low temperature that only it could lubricate the pumps supplying it to the engines.

Working in a precise, predetermined sequence, the combined power of the 11 engines fitted to the three stages accelerated the Apollo spacecraft — a payload as heavy as a fully loaded articulated truck — towards the Moon at 11 kilometres per second.

The Saturn V became the means to fulfil a challenge laid down in 1961 by President John F. Kennedy to land a man on the Moon within a decade.

With the aid of numerous photographs and technical illustrations, many from the NASA archives, this manual explains how the Saturn V was designed, built and operated to take man to the Moon.

AUTHOR

David Woods turned his boyhood fascination with Apollo into a lifelong passion.

He combined his deep interest with an ability to explain complex technical subjects to the layperson and has written extensively about Apollo and the technical challenges it presented.

David curates the Apollo Flight Journal for NASA, detailing the moment-by-moment reality of flying to the Moon.