Nissan Frontier & Xterra (Navara D40, Pathfinder R51) 2005-2014 for two & four-wheel drive Workshop Manual (USA)

Complete coverage for your Nissan Frontier and Xterra (Nissan Navara D40, Pathfinder R51) covering all models from 2005 thru 2014:

Routine Maintenance

Tune-up procedures

Engine repair

Cooling and heating

Air Conditioning

Fuel and exhaust

Emissions control

Ignition

Brakes

Suspension and steering

Electrical systems

Wiring diagrams

With a Haynes manual, you can do it yourself…from simple maintenance to basic repairs. Haynes writes every book based on a complete teardown of the vehicle. We learn the best ways to do a job and that makes it quicker, easier and cheaper for you. Our books have clear instructions and hundreds of photographs that show each step. Whether you’re a beginner or a pro, you can save big with Haynes!

--Step-by-step procedures

--Easy-to-follow photos

--Complete troubleshooting section

--Valuable short cuts

--Color spark plug diagnosis

What's covered:

Nissan Frontier and Xterra Haynes Repair Manual for 2005 thru 2014 covering all two and four-wheel drive models

PLEASE NOTE that this manual is intended for vehicles built to US specifications and do not cover diesel models unless specifically stated. Although it is useful when the products or systems are similar to those in other markets, there may still be significant differences, especially in areas concerned with safety and emission control. (Nissan Navara D40, Pathfinder R51)

Table of contents

Introduction

Chapter 1: Tune-up and routine maintenance

Chapter 2: Part A: 2.5L four-cylinder engine

Chapter 2: Part B: 4.0L V6 engine

Chapter 2: Part C: General engine overhaul procedures

Chapter 3: Cooling, heating and air conditioning systems

Chapter 4: Fuel and exhaust systems

Chapter 5: Engine electrical systems

Chapter 6: Emissions and engine control systems

Chapter 7: Part A: Manual transmission

Chapter 7: Part B: Automatic transmission

Chapter 7: Part C: Transfer case

Chapter 8: Clutch and driveline

Chapter 9: Brakes

Chapter 10: Suspension and steering systems

Chapter 11: Body

Chapter 12: Chassis electrical system

Wiring Diagrams

More Details

Part number:

72032

Dimensions:

8.5 x 11

# of pages:

304

ISBN-13:

9781620922378

ISBN-10:

1620922371

UPC:

038345720321

Publication date:

Wednesday, 25 May, 2016

Language:

English