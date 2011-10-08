Nissan Frontier & Xterra (Navara D40, Pathfinder R51) 2005-2014 for two & four-wheel drive Workshop Manual (USA)

Complete coverage for your Nissan Frontier and Xterra (Nissan Navara D40, Pathfinder R51) covering all models from 2005 thru 2014:
Routine Maintenance
Tune-up procedures
Engine repair
Cooling and heating
Air Conditioning
Fuel and exhaust
Emissions control
Ignition
Brakes
Suspension and steering
Electrical systems
Wiring diagrams
With a Haynes manual, you can do it yourself…from simple maintenance to basic repairs. Haynes writes every book based on a complete teardown of the vehicle. We learn the best ways to do a job and that makes it quicker, easier and cheaper for you. Our books have clear instructions and hundreds of photographs that show each step. Whether you’re a beginner or a pro, you can save big with Haynes!
--Step-by-step procedures
--Easy-to-follow photos
--Complete troubleshooting section
--Valuable short cuts
--Color spark plug diagnosis
What's covered:
Nissan Frontier and Xterra Haynes Repair Manual for 2005 thru 2014 covering all two and four-wheel drive models
PLEASE NOTE that this manual is intended for vehicles built to US specifications and do not cover diesel models unless specifically stated. Although it is useful when the products or systems are similar to those in other markets, there may still be significant differences, especially in areas concerned with safety and emission control. (Nissan Navara D40, Pathfinder R51)
Table of contents
Introduction
Chapter 1: Tune-up and routine maintenance
Chapter 2: Part A: 2.5L four-cylinder engine
Chapter 2: Part B: 4.0L V6 engine
Chapter 2: Part C: General engine overhaul procedures
Chapter 3: Cooling, heating and air conditioning systems
Chapter 4: Fuel and exhaust systems
Chapter 5: Engine electrical systems
Chapter 6: Emissions and engine control systems
Chapter 7: Part A: Manual transmission
Chapter 7: Part B: Automatic transmission
Chapter 7: Part C: Transfer case
Chapter 8: Clutch and driveline
Chapter 9: Brakes
Chapter 10: Suspension and steering systems
Chapter 11: Body
Chapter 12: Chassis electrical system
Wiring Diagrams
More Details
Part number:
72032
Dimensions:
8.5 x 11
# of pages:
304
ISBN-13:
9781620922378
ISBN-10:
1620922371
UPC:
038345720321
Publication date:
Wednesday, 25 May, 2016
Language:
English
All prices are in USD.