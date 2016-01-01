Nissan GT-R: Legendary Performance, Engineering Marvel R32, R33, R34, R35

By: Alex Gorodji .

Synopsis

Since its introduction, the Skyline GT-R has been the undisputed king of the tuner car world. Nissan GT-R: Legendary Performance, Engineering Marvel explains why. Along with an overview of Skylines since their debut in 1957, author Alex Gorodji gives in-depth reviews of the Japan-only third-, fourth-, and fifth-generation GT-Rs. The story ends with a thorough look at the newfor-2008 CBA-R35 — the first GT-R legally avaiable in the United States and around the world. The book pays special attention to the evolution of the GT-R's revolutionary technical aspects, including the all-wheel-steering and -drive systems, the chassis, and the legendary inline-sixcylinder twin-turbocharged engines. Whether you're a diehard GT-R fan or an enthusiast new to the story, Nissan GT-R will answer all your questions about these storied performance cars.

