Nissan Skyline GT-R: The Ultimate Japanese Supercar

By: Andy Butler .

Description

When it comes to high-performance Japanese cars, the Nissan Skyline GT-R is right up there at the top of the tree. Without doubt, it is the most iconic of all the recent supercars to come out of Japan. It has a heritage that covers three ultra-quick performers and goes back to 1989.

Although the Skyline name has been around since the 1950s, things got serious when the GT-R designation was added, and a twin-turbo, six-cylinder engine was hooked up to a computer-controlled four-wheel-drive system. Whether the car was beating Porsches round the Nurburgring, demolishing the opposition in the Japanese Group A and Grand Touring Championships, or just making cross-country dashes, it was simply awesome.

For those owners not content with nearly 300bhp delivered as standard, a thriving tuning industry has built up around the GT-R. This has led to cars with over 750bhp being used as daily drivers, and competition versions with over 1200bhp ripping up drag strips. The world of the Skyline GT-R is full of cars that are truly worthy of superlatives.

This book chronicles the history of the Skyline's early versions and looks at the three main GT-R variants in detail, together with giving some helpful pointers on how to find and look after a GT-R of your own. There is also information on tuning methods to turn the car from a rapid street car into a real tarmac terrorist.

Author Andy Butler has worked in most car-related fields, from mechanic and salesman in various franchises, through the aftermarket sales of parts and accessories, to journalism. As a long-term contributor to Japanese Performance magazine he has experienced many examples of the Skyline GT-R — in the UK, USA and Japan — and feels that no enthusiast's garage is complete without one.

Other Details