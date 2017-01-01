  Loading... Please wait...

Currency Displayed in

Wish Lists
View Cart (0)
Toggle Top Menu

North American F-86 Sabre 1947 onwards (all day-fighter variants) Owners' Workshop Manual (Paperback Edition)

North American F-86 Sabre 1947 onwards (all day-fighter variants) Owners' Workshop Manual (Paperback Edition) (9780857338341)

Hover over image to zoom

  • North American F-86 Sabre 1947 onwards (all day-fighter variants) Owners' Workshop Manual (Paperback Edition) (9780857338341)
  • North American F-86 Sabre 1947 onwards (all day-fighter variants) Owners' Workshop Manual (Paperback Edition) (9780857338341)
Haynes
US$19.21
Stock Code SKU:
9780857338341
Condition:
New
Weight:
1.00 KGS
Availability:
Usually shipped out the same day from Sydney, Australia
Shipping:
Calculated at checkout
Gift Wrapping:
Options available
Pin It

 Product Description

Author: Mark Linnney, Softbound, 160 Pages, H5834, ISBN: 9780857338341 - this edition published in March 2015

DESCRIPTION

An insight into owning, flying and maintaining the USAFs legendary Cold War jet fighter.

The North American F-86 Sabre was the first operational Allied swept-wing transonic jet fighter of the post-war era. It was flown with distinction by the USAF in the Korean War where it was pitted against the Soviet MiG-15.

The centrepiece of this Haynes Manual is Golden Apple Operations' F-86A, 48-178 - the sole-surviving airworthy example of the first production 'A' model, as well as being the world's oldest flying jet-powered aircraft.

 

 Find Similar Products by Category

You Recently Viewed...

 

Quick Links

What's News

newsletter

Copyright 2017 Automoto Bookshop. All Rights Reserved.
 Sitemap |

Click the button below to add the North American F-86 Sabre 1947 onwards (all day-fighter variants) Owners' Workshop Manual (Paperback Edition) to your wish list.