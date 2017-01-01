North American F-86 Sabre 1947 onwards (all day-fighter variants) Owners' Workshop Manual (Paperback Edition)

Author: Mark Linnney, Softbound, 160 Pages, H5834, ISBN: 9780857338341 - this edition published in March 2015

DESCRIPTION

An insight into owning, flying and maintaining the USAFs legendary Cold War jet fighter.

The North American F-86 Sabre was the first operational Allied swept-wing transonic jet fighter of the post-war era. It was flown with distinction by the USAF in the Korean War where it was pitted against the Soviet MiG-15.

The centrepiece of this Haynes Manual is Golden Apple Operations' F-86A, 48-178 - the sole-surviving airworthy example of the first production 'A' model, as well as being the world's oldest flying jet-powered aircraft.