Norton Twin Cylinder Manual 1957 to 1970 (Veloce Press 2007 Reprint)

A Floyd Clymer Publication, Softbound, 85 Pages, ISBN: 9781588500694 - 2007 VelocePress Reprint of 1967 Clymer original

A NORTON FACTORY MANUAL ORIGINALLY PUBLISHED IN 1967 BY FLOYD CLYMER, THIS EDITION WAS REPUBLISHED IN 2007



MODELS COVERED ARE THE 250cc JUBILEE (INTRODUCED IN 1958), THE 350cc NAVIGATOR (1960) AND 400cc ELECTRA (1963). THE 500, 600, 650, AND 750cc

MODEL 77, 88, 88551 99, 9955, SPORTS SPECIAL, MANXMAN,

MERCURY, ATLAS, G15, P11, N15 AND RANGER (P11A).

WHICH MAKES THIS MANUAL APPROPRIATE FOR ALL NORTON MODELS THAT UTILIZED THIS SERIES OF ENGINES THROUGH 1970.

MOTOR CYCLE COVERED -

Lightweight Twins — Jubilee, Navigator and Electra

Heavyweight Twins — Models 88 and 99 650 SS 750 Atlas, 750 G15 CS

ANNOUNCEMENT

Reproduction of the Norton Factory Shop Manual covers all of Norton twin-cylinder models. It is accurate and authentic enables dealers, owners and enthusiasts to better understand service Norton twin models.

on machines have for years enjoyed worldwide popularity.