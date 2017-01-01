Nurburgring - History - German / English Text

Authors: Michael Behrndt, Jorg-Thomas Fodisch & Matthias Behrndt, Hardbound, 132 Pages, ISBN: 9783936285024, German/ English Text, First Edition, 2017

There is a good reason that the Nordschleife, with its 73 curves, ups and downs, and the Karussell, is still to this very day the benchmark for automobile durability.

Driving there presents an extreme test of materials and of the driver. Winning there brings a unique, worldwide recognition, as everyone has heard of Nurburgring. The history of Nurburgring would fill volumes with stories of victories and defeats, of resourceful teams and brave drivers, of friends and rivals. The book recounts some of these and takes you, dear reader, into the centre of the events on this famous race track....

