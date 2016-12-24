Old School Hot Rods: Radical Rides That Stand The Test Of Time

Author: Alan Mayes, Softbound, 176 Pages, ISBN: 9780896892453, First Edition, 2006

"Old School" is "Deuce" coupes and Model A roadsters.

It is chromed engines and wild exhaust stacks. It is parts and pieces attached in ways the factory never dreamed about. And it definitely is "the look:'

"Old School" is pinstriping and weathered primer. It is a tuck and roll interior and an aluminum fighter plane seat. It is fat whitewalls and it is chromed wheels.

"Old School" is in session in the pages of Old School Hot Rods. The beauty of this class definitely is in the eyes of the beholder, in this case the "beholder" is author and editor Alan Mayes.

Only a few hot rods made this cut, rides Mayes described as "...cars that you cannot stop looking at:' You won't be able to stop looking at the photos of these hot rods, either.

Go to the head of your car appreciation class as you go cruisin' inside the pages of Old School Hot Rods. These are survivors from the 1950s and modern builds that are just months old.

Class is in session. It's time for some "Old School' Don't skip one moment of class with Old School Hot Rods!