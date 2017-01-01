On The Starting Grid (Paul Frere)

Author: Paul Frere, Translated by Louis Klementaski, Hardbound, 224 Pages, ASIN: B0000CJP4Q - First Edition, 1957 **DESPITE WEAR ON THE DUSTJACKET, BOOK IN EXCELLENT UNREAD CONDITION**

The name of the Belgian Grand Prix driver, Paul Frere, is a familiar one to all followers of motor racing, both as a member of the works-teams of Ferrari, Jaguar, Aston-Martin, Gordini, H.W.M. and Porsche and as a writer for his incisive contributions to the motoring press.

His autobiography, which has been ably translated by the well-known motoring journalist and photographer, Louis Klemantaski, covers the whole of his career—from small beginnings on motor cycles, his experiences in Mille Miglias, at Le Mans, record-breaking at Monza and as a Grand Prix driver, to his brilliant performances in the 1956 season.

Denis Jenkinson, the Continental Correspondent of Motor Sport, said in his review of the French edition of this book:—

" Drivers are easily found and so are journalists, but good drivers and good journalists are rare, and when you get the two attributes combined in one person, together with a technical brain, as in the person of Paul Frere, the result is exceptional. Noted for his deep knowledge of racing, his ability as a sports-car and Grand Prix driver, his journalistic talents and a fluent command of French, German and English, it is not surprising that a book by him is outstanding. . .

The joy of this book is not so much his personal achievements, but the honest and true accounts of various races as seen from behind the steering wheel.

There are so few really good drivers and fewer still who are articulate, so that race stories from one who is are all the more valuable. . .

For anyone who is a purist for racing, and enjoys the truth without " journalistic " trimmings, this book is a must. . . The numerous photos are rare indeed, for many are from private sources and have not been seen before in public."