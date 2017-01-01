  Loading... Please wait...

One Percenter: The Legend Of The Outlaw Biker

Motorbooks
 Product Description

Author: Dave Nichols - Photography by Kim Peterson, Hardbound, 288 Pages, ISBN: 9780760329986 - First Edition, 2007

THERE COMES A TIME IN EVERY MAN'S LIFE WHEN HE HAS TO DECIDE WHETHER TO CONFORM TO THE DICTATES OF SOCIETY OR BREAK AWAY AND CHART HIS OWN PATH.

NINETY-NINE PERCENT OF US CHOOSE TO CONFORM; THE REST BECOME OUTLAWS. FOR THIS ONE PERCENT,

THE OUTLAW MOTORCYCLE COMMUNITY OFFERS SANCTUARY.

Motorcyclists have always been nonconformists to some extent; after all, if they weren't, they'd drive a Honda Accords instead of riding something as dangerous as a motorcycle.

But the one percenters live the outlaw life 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. One Percenter: The Legend of the Outlaw Biker tells the story of this rebellion without a cause other than the pursuit of freedom and living to the extreme.

One Percenter takes readers inside the belly of the beast.

 

 

