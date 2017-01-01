Opel Manta 1970-1975 A Brooklands 'Road Test' Limited Edition

Compiled by R.M.Clarke, Softbound, 92 Pages, ISBN: 9781855203648 **VERY RARE BOOK IN EXCELLENT UNREAD CONDITION**

CONTENTS

4 Space with Style Autocar Sept 10 1970

8 Opel 1900 vs. Capri 2000 Comparison Test Sports Car Graphic Feb 1971

13 Opel Manta vs. Sunbeam Rapier Comparison Test Autocar Dec 10 1970

18 A Very Refined and Practical GT Car Road Test Autosport Feb 11 1971

20 Peter Gethin Tests the Opel Manta 1.9S Cars & Car Conversions Feb 1971

22 R H-E Drive-in Cars & Car Conversions Feb 1971

23 Opel 1900 Rallye Road Test Car and Driver Mar 1971

28 Opel Manta 1.9 Auto Brief Test Autocar July 15 1971

30 Opel Manta Rallye Coupé Road Test Motor Sport April 1971

31 On the Road Competition Car Mar 1972

32 Opel 1900 Rallye Popular Imported Cars May 1972

34 Giant Test Opel Manta 1.6S vs. Toyota Celica 1.6ST Car June 1972

Comparison Test

42 Opel Manta 1600 Rallye Road Test Car South Africa Jan 1973

44 Opel Manta Berlinetta Automatic Road Test Autocar June 21 1973

50 Opel Manta Luxus Extented Use Report Road & Track Dec 1973

53 Opel 1900 Series Owner Survey Road & Track Dec 1973

56 Turbocharge! Sports Car World Jan 1974

60 Opel Manta TE 2800 Road Test Road & Track May 1974

62 Fastback Manta Road Test Asian Auto Oct 1974

66 The Optimal Opel Road Test Road Test Aug 1974

70 Driving the '75s Car Nov 1974

72 12000 Miles On - Opel Manta Motor Feb 22 1974

74 Black Beauty Motor Feb 22 1974

76 Opel Manta Automatic Car South Africa May 1975

78 Opel's "Special Edition" Manta Road Test Motor Trend Sept 1975

82 Credible Coupés Buying Opel Manta Popular Classics June 1992

86 Opel Manta vs. Dodge Colt Comparison Test Road Test Sept 1975