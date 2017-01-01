Opel Manta 1970-1975 A Brooklands 'Road Test' Limited Edition

Compiled by R.M.Clarke, Softbound, 92 Pages, ISBN: 9781855203648 **VERY RARE BOOK IN EXCELLENT UNREAD CONDITION**
CONTENTS
4 Space with Style Autocar Sept 10 1970
8 Opel 1900 vs. Capri 2000 Comparison Test Sports Car Graphic Feb 1971
13 Opel Manta vs. Sunbeam Rapier Comparison Test Autocar Dec 10 1970
18 A Very Refined and Practical GT Car Road Test Autosport Feb 11 1971
20 Peter Gethin Tests the Opel Manta 1.9S Cars & Car Conversions Feb 1971
22 R H-E Drive-in Cars & Car Conversions Feb 1971
23 Opel 1900 Rallye Road Test Car and Driver Mar 1971
28 Opel Manta 1.9 Auto Brief Test Autocar July 15 1971
30 Opel Manta Rallye Coupé Road Test Motor Sport April 1971
31 On the Road Competition Car Mar 1972
32 Opel 1900 Rallye Popular Imported Cars May 1972
34 Giant Test Opel Manta 1.6S vs. Toyota Celica 1.6ST Car June 1972
Comparison Test
42 Opel Manta 1600 Rallye Road Test Car South Africa Jan 1973
44 Opel Manta Berlinetta Automatic Road Test Autocar June 21 1973
50 Opel Manta Luxus Extented Use Report Road & Track Dec 1973
53 Opel 1900 Series Owner Survey Road & Track Dec 1973
56 Turbocharge! Sports Car World Jan 1974
60 Opel Manta TE 2800 Road Test Road & Track May 1974
62 Fastback Manta Road Test Asian Auto Oct 1974
66 The Optimal Opel Road Test Road Test Aug 1974
70 Driving the '75s Car Nov 1974
72 12000 Miles On - Opel Manta Motor Feb 22 1974
74 Black Beauty Motor Feb 22 1974
76 Opel Manta Automatic Car South Africa May 1975
78 Opel's "Special Edition" Manta Road Test Motor Trend Sept 1975
82 Credible Coupés Buying Opel Manta Popular Classics June 1992
86 Opel Manta vs. Dodge Colt Comparison Test Road Test Sept 1975
