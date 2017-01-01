Opel Military Vehicles 1906-1956

Author: Eckhart Bartels, Hardbound, 176 Pages, ISBN: 9780764302671, First English language edition, 1997**RARE BOOK IN EXCELLENT UNREAD CONDITION**

Opel, as a manufacturer of sewing machines, bicycles and automobiles, had become an important producer for several markets.

The quality of Opel products was also important for the military, and led to the use of Opel vehicles in both world wars, in all areas of combat. This book does not just show action photos, but also offers insight into the developments made by Opel before and after the wars.

The focal point of the book, though, includes the design, testing and use of Opel cars, trucks and special vehicles of the period from 1931 to 1945.

The paramilitary reliability trials, the NSKK competitions and the increasing military modifications of the Opel Blitz commercial vehicles are shown.

In addition, the all-wheel-drive Blitz, the "Maultier" and the rocket launcher, as well as the Trippel Schwimmwagen amphibian and the NSU track cycle with Opel drive technology, and many more vehicles, are shown.