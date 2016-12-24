Original BMW Air-Cooled Boxer Twins 1950 - 1996 : The Restorer's Guide

Author: Ian Falloon, Hardbound, 128 Pages, ISBN: 9780760314241, First Edition, 2003 -**VERY RARE BOOK IN EXCELLENT UNREAD CONDITION**

Standing apart from other motorcycle manufacturers, BMW has established a reputation for reliability, exquisite engineering, and long-lasting ownership experiences.

Its signature engine configuration—two horizontally opposed cylinders—has propelled many a happy rider and successful racer down the roads and around the tracks of the world for over fifty years.

As a collectible motorcycle, weekend restoration project, or refurbished everyday ride, owning an "experienced" BMW Boxer Twin can be a joy. For the Boxer owner looking to restore their bike to original showroom condition, Ian Falloon's Original BMW Air-Cooled Boxer Twins is a priceless resource.

Discovering which features and specifications are correct and original for a particular model is the first step of any restoration project.

Using over 200 color photographs, this detailed and well researched text covers engine specifications and body styles as well as colors, options and accessories, wheels, suspension, electronics, and much more. Every model is covered, including early postwar twins, /5s, /6s, and /7s, as well as the RlOORT, R80 G/S, R100CS, and many others.

Original BMW Air-Cooled Boxer Twins is a one-of-a-kind resource for any BMW motorcycle lover and is perfect for the garage or the living room library.