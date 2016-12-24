  Loading... Please wait...

Currency Displayed in

Wish Lists
View Cart (0)
Toggle Top Menu

Original BMW Air-Cooled Boxer Twins 1950 - 1996 : The Restorer's Guide

Original BMW Air-Cooled Boxer Twins 1950 - 1996 : The Restorer's Guide (9780760314241)

Hover over image to zoom

  • Original BMW Air-Cooled Boxer Twins 1950 - 1996 : The Restorer's Guide (9780760314241)
  • Original BMW Air-Cooled Boxer Twins 1950 - 1996 : The Restorer's Guide (9780760314241) - back
Motorbooks
US$150.15
Stock Code SKU:
9780760314241
Condition:
New
Weight:
1.40 KGS
Availability:
Usually despatched the same day from Sydney Australia
Shipping:
Calculated at checkout
Gift Wrapping:
Options available
Pin It

 Product Description

Author: Ian Falloon, Hardbound, 128 Pages, ISBN: 9780760314241, First Edition, 2003 -**VERY RARE BOOK IN EXCELLENT UNREAD CONDITION**

Standing apart from other motorcycle manufacturers, BMW has established a reputation for reliability, exquisite engineering, and long-lasting ownership experiences.

Its signature engine configuration—two horizontally opposed cylinders—has propelled many a happy rider and successful racer down the roads and around the tracks of the world for over fifty years.

As a collectible motorcycle, weekend restoration project, or refurbished everyday ride, owning an "experienced" BMW Boxer Twin can be a joy. For the Boxer owner looking to restore their bike to original showroom condition, Ian Falloon's Original BMW Air-Cooled Boxer Twins is a priceless resource.

Discovering which features and specifications are correct and original for a particular model is the first step of any restoration project.

Using over 200 color photographs, this detailed and well researched text covers engine specifications and body styles as well as colors, options and accessories, wheels, suspension, electronics, and much more. Every model is covered, including early postwar twins, /5s, /6s, and /7s, as well as the RlOORT, R80 G/S, R100CS, and many others.

Original BMW Air-Cooled Boxer Twins is a one-of-a-kind resource for any BMW motorcycle lover and is perfect for the garage or the living room library.

 Find Similar Products by Category

You Recently Viewed...

 

Quick Links

What's News

newsletter

Copyright 2016 Automoto Bookshop. All Rights Reserved.
 Sitemap |

Click the button below to add the Original BMW Air-Cooled Boxer Twins 1950 - 1996 : The Restorer's Guide to your wish list.