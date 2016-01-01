Original Ducati Sport & Super Sport The Restorer's Guide 1972 - 1986

Author: Ian Faloon, Hardbound, 128 Pages, ISBN:9780760309957, First Edition, 2001 - **VERY RARE BOOK IN EXCELLENT UNREAD CONDITION**

Dr. Fabio Taglioni's desmodromic motorcycles earned Ducati a place in racing history and created a legend. The motorcycles that racers like Paul Smart, Mike Hailwood, and Cook Neilson rode to victory spawned road-going counterparts, production Ducatis ordinary people could purchase off showroom floors.

Their uncompromising focus on performance set these production bikes apart from all other motorcycles then available. The Imola replica production 750 Super Sports were as close as was possible to the actual machine ridden by Smart. The original MHR duplicated even the most race-oriented features of the NCR racebike that Hailwood rode to his spectacular 1978 Isle of Man victory, right down to the one-piece fairing, lack of air filtration, and open exhaust pipes. These bikes have become the holy grails of motorcycle collectors.

But collecting and restoring classic Ducati bevel-drive V-twin motorcycles is no easy task. Although Ducati proved a worthy competitor against the world's largest motorcycle manufacturers on the racetrack, it remained a small company, operating on a shoestring budget. This led to problems with parts suppliers. Often Ducati would change parts suppliers during model years, leading to much difficulty and confusion in determining correct equipment when restoring one of these classic motorcycles to original condition.

With Original Ducati Sport & Super Sport, author Ian Falloon clears up that confusion. His incredibly researched text and detailed photography provide you with all the information you need to restore any of these magnificent machines to showroom condition. Falloon, one of the world's foremost authorities on Ducati motorcycles, tracks year-by-year changes and provides in-depth detail of all equipment changes that occurred midyear. Falloon covers all desmodromic Super Sports, from the original Imola replica 750 Super Sport of 1973 to the final Mille versions of the S2 and MHR Super Sports, the last bevel-drive V-twin motorcycles produced by Ducati.

Falloon also includes all information pertaining to the Super Sport's predecessors, the 75001 and the 750 Sport, as well as the Super Sport version of the more-civilized Darmah.

Falloon's complete text and stunning photography make Original Ducati Sport & Super Sport the most comprehensive resource available for anyone interested in Ducati's classic bevel-drive sport bikes, whether you are a collector, restorer, or just an admirer of these sublimely beautiful and historic motorcycles.