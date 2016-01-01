Original Jaguar XK: The Restorer's Guide (Paperback Edition)

Author: Philip Porter, Softbound, 144 Pages, ISBN: 9780760317372, First Softbound edition, 2003

From the first XK120 Roadster to the ultimate 3.8-liter XK 150 "S," the Jaguar XK is one of the most elegant and collectible European cars available, and highly sought-after by collectors and restorers around the globe. Bringing a car back to its original condition involves more than simply buying up parts and accessories at swap meets and giving it a new paint job. It means knowing which parts, colors, and other features are correct for your car.

With extensive research and contributions from many XK specialists and experts, Philip Porter's Original Jaguar XK is the ultimate source of information for the owner, buyer, restorer, or fan of the Jaguar XK. Every inch of every car is exposed, including the 120, 140, and 150 Roadsters, as well as the Drophead and Fixed-Head

Coupes.

Details such as production numbers, mechanical specifications, engine codes, interior styles, and much more are covered. Accenting the thorough text are over 250 color photographs clearly illustrating every aspect of each car, as well as complete and perfect restorations and the very best preserved XKs in existence.

Original Jaguar XK is a perfect addition to every Jaguar enthusiast's library, shop, or garage.