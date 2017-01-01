Original Triumph TR: The Resorer's Guide to TR2, TR3, TR3A, TR3B, TR4, TR4A, TR5, TR250, TR6

Author: Bill Piggott, Photography bt Simon Clay, Hardbound, 240 Pages, ISBN: 9781906133689, This combined edition published in 2015

For years, Bill Piggott's books Original Triumph TR2/3/3A and Original Triumph TR4/4A/5/6 have been the ultimate source of information for all things TR. Here they are combined in one volume incorporating revisions and amendments throughout.

The book provides a comprehensive guide to original factory specifications, equipment, colour schemes and options for all models from TR2 to TR6, also revealing how the various models changed through the course of production.

It shows exactly how a car would have looked on the day it left the factory, so that owners, restorers, potential buyers and enthusiasts can identify true original condition and specification.

In addition to the standard TRs, the TR2 Francorchamps Coupe and Italia, and the hatchback GTR4 Dove, are featured.

Combining a unique and unrivalled mass of information from the world's leading TR authority with a gallery of over 450 colour photographs showing outstanding examples of the cars in detail, this book is indispensible for 'TR fans.

"...the most detailed study of TR production development yet." Classic & Sportscar

"Enormously useful." Classic Cars