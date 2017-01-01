  Loading... Please wait...

Currency Displayed in

Wish Lists
View Cart (0)
Toggle Top Menu

Oshkosh Trucks: 75 Years Of Specialty Truck Production

Oshkosh Trucks: 75 Years Of Specialty Truck Production (9780879386610)

Hover over image to zoom

  • Oshkosh Trucks: 75 Years Of Specialty Truck Production (9780879386610)
  • Oshkosh Trucks: 75 Years Of Specialty Truck Production (9780879386610)
  • Oshkosh Trucks: 75 Years Of Specialty Truck Production (9780879386610)
Motorbooks
US$150.15
Stock Code SKU:
9780879386610
Condition:
New
Weight:
0.75 KGS
Availability:
Usually dispatched same working day from Sydney, Australia.
Shipping:
Calculated at checkout
Gift Wrapping:
Options available
Pin It

 Product Description

Authors: David Wright and Clarence Jungwirth, Softbound,128 Pages, ISBN: 9780879386610, First Edition, 1992 **VERY RARE BOOK IN EXCELLENT UNREAD CONDITION**

From Old Betsy to HET (Heavy Equipment Transport), from 1917 to 1992, the Oshkosh truck will -Go Anywhere the Wheels Touch the Ground."

This is a celebration of the first seventy-five years of the Oshkosh Truck Corporation published with the company's full cooperation through over 200 photographs taken from their archives.

From humble beginnings, Oshkosh Truck Corporation has grown by applying ingenuity and the latest technology to the needs of the customer.

On pavement or off, Oshkosh Truck Corporation will continue to meet transportation needs through specialized design.

Old Betsy, Model A Trucks, Model H Trucks, Models FC and FB Trucks, Model TR Trucks, J-Series Trucks, W-Series Trucks, Ready-Mix Model 50-50. Airport, Defense, HEMTT, LVS, HET and PLS—all are covered, plus many more.

This is the first book on these magnificent trucks, chassis and trailers.

 Find Similar Products by Category

You Recently Viewed...

 

Quick Links

What's News

newsletter

Copyright 2017 Automoto Bookshop. All Rights Reserved.
 Sitemap |

Click the button below to add the Oshkosh Trucks: 75 Years Of Specialty Truck Production to your wish list.