Oshkosh Trucks: 75 Years Of Specialty Truck Production

Authors: David Wright and Clarence Jungwirth, Softbound,128 Pages, ISBN: 9780879386610, First Edition, 1992 **VERY RARE BOOK IN EXCELLENT UNREAD CONDITION**

From Old Betsy to HET (Heavy Equipment Transport), from 1917 to 1992, the Oshkosh truck will -Go Anywhere the Wheels Touch the Ground."

This is a celebration of the first seventy-five years of the Oshkosh Truck Corporation published with the company's full cooperation through over 200 photographs taken from their archives.

From humble beginnings, Oshkosh Truck Corporation has grown by applying ingenuity and the latest technology to the needs of the customer.

On pavement or off, Oshkosh Truck Corporation will continue to meet transportation needs through specialized design.

Old Betsy, Model A Trucks, Model H Trucks, Models FC and FB Trucks, Model TR Trucks, J-Series Trucks, W-Series Trucks, Ready-Mix Model 50-50. Airport, Defense, HEMTT, LVS, HET and PLS—all are covered, plus many more.

This is the first book on these magnificent trucks, chassis and trailers.