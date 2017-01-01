Panzer: A Pictorial Documentation

  Loading... Please wait...

Author: Horst Scheibert, Hardbound. 271 Pages, ISBN: 9780887402074, First English Edition 2004 **RARE BOOK IN EXCELLENT UNREAD CONDITION**

The Pictorial Documentation of the German Battle Tanks of World War II

In all available archives we have sought the best photos of battle tanks used by the German armored troops from 1935 to 1945 and have assembled them here in a picture book.

As its author and editor we were able to gain Brigadier General (retired) Horst Scheibert. He is one of the few who, from the start of his career-since 1937-was a member of this armored troop, and directed German battle tanks in the war as a column leader, company chief and departmental (battalion) leader.

In selecting the photos, we stressed their technical quality and their expressiveness, with the goal of reflecting the life around the tank and the spirit of its service, emphasizing all of this in large-format reproduction.

Thus an unexcelled work has been created, a volume of memories for those who formerly served, a documentation for the historically minded, a gold mine of information for model builders (inasmuch as many previously unpublished photos are presented here), and an interesting book for present-day members of armored troops.

 

