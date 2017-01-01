  Loading... Please wait...

Currency Displayed in

Wish Lists
View Cart (0)
Toggle Top Menu

Panzer Colours 2 Markings of the German Panzer Forces, 1939-45

Panzer Colours 2 Markings of the German Panzer Forces, 1939-45 (B00I4TV7AQ)

Hover over image to zoom

  • Panzer Colours 2 Markings of the German Panzer Forces, 1939-45 (B00I4TV7AQ)
US$73.15
Stock Code SKU:
B00I4TV7AQ
Condition:
Used
Weight:
0.95 KGS
Availability:
Usually dispatched same working day from Sydney, Australia.
Shipping:
Calculated at checkout
Gift Wrapping:
Options available
Pin It

 Product Description

Author: Bruce Culver,Illustrated by Don Greer, Hardbound, 95 pages, ASIN: B00I4TV7AQ, 1989 Reprint of 1976 Original**RARE BOOK IN EXCELLENT UNREAD CONDITION**

Lavishly illustrated in colour and in black and white, Panzer Colours 2 explains and describes the markings of the German panzer forces in World War Two—with the same completeness and accuracy that made Panzer Colours (see back flap) such a valuable and popular book. In Panzer Colours 2 Bruce Culver describes and illustrates:

• National Insignia
• Vehicle Numbers
• Divisional Signs
• Tactical Signs
• Licence Plates
• Service Markings
• Victory Markings
• Command and Rank Pennants
• Vehicle Names
• Award Shields and Crests

With the co-operation of a number of German veterans groups, Bruce Culver has researched deeply to obtain as accurate a coverage of German vehicle markings as is possible today; in doing so, he has been able to correct many popular misconceptions, and to identify a considerable number of previously unknown insignia.

To back up the detailed text, he has selected over 180 photographs—and Don Greer has contributed a further 82 full-colour paintings— showing specific vehicle markings. There are also 5 line drawings of divisional markings, 3 demonstrating the organization of vehicle numbering, and 7 charts displaying more than 160 tactical signs. And, in full colour, there are over 150 paintings of insignia, numbers, pennants and symbols.

You Recently Viewed...

 

Quick Links

What's News

newsletter

Copyright 2017 Automoto Bookshop. All Rights Reserved.
 Sitemap |

Click the button below to add the Panzer Colours 2 Markings of the German Panzer Forces, 1939-45 to your wish list.