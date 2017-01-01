Panzer Colours 2 Markings of the German Panzer Forces, 1939-45

Author: Bruce Culver,Illustrated by Don Greer, Hardbound, 95 pages, ASIN: B00I4TV7AQ, 1989 Reprint of 1976 Original**RARE BOOK IN EXCELLENT UNREAD CONDITION**

Lavishly illustrated in colour and in black and white, Panzer Colours 2 explains and describes the markings of the German panzer forces in World War Two—with the same completeness and accuracy that made Panzer Colours (see back flap) such a valuable and popular book. In Panzer Colours 2 Bruce Culver describes and illustrates:

• National Insignia

• Vehicle Numbers

• Divisional Signs

• Tactical Signs

• Licence Plates

• Service Markings

• Victory Markings

• Command and Rank Pennants

• Vehicle Names

• Award Shields and Crests

With the co-operation of a number of German veterans groups, Bruce Culver has researched deeply to obtain as accurate a coverage of German vehicle markings as is possible today; in doing so, he has been able to correct many popular misconceptions, and to identify a considerable number of previously unknown insignia.

To back up the detailed text, he has selected over 180 photographs—and Don Greer has contributed a further 82 full-colour paintings— showing specific vehicle markings. There are also 5 line drawings of divisional markings, 3 demonstrating the organization of vehicle numbering, and 7 charts displaying more than 160 tactical signs. And, in full colour, there are over 150 paintings of insignia, numbers, pennants and symbols.