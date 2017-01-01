Panzer Colours 3 Camoflage and Markings of the German panzer Forces, 1939-45

Author: Bruce Culver, Illustrated by Don Greer, With over 230 photographs plus 40 full-colour paintings, Hardbound, 95 Pages, ISBN: 9780853686811, 1989 Reprint of 1976 Original**VERY RARE BOOK IN EXCELLENT UNREAD CONDITION**

Packed with over 420 colour and black and white illustrations, this long-awaited volume follows the style first established by its successful companions, Panzer Colours and Panzer Colours 2.

Panzer Colours 3 explains and describes the camouflage and markings of the German Panzer forces; specifically the Tiger-equipped heavy tank units, and those of the Luftwaffe, Waffen SS, Wehrmacht (Grossdeutschland), Panzergrenadier and Sturmgeschutz formations.

The detailed text is complemented by 239 photographs, 40 full-colour paintings showing individual vehicle markings or camouflage, and 150 unit markings in colour.

Together with its companion volumes, Panzer Colours 3 provides the modeller or tank enthusiast with a complete and extensive guide to the German Panzer units.