Parades Of The Wehrmacht: Berlin 1934-1940

Author: Horst Scheibert, Hardbound, 80 Pages, ISBN: 9780764302312, English language Edition published in 1997,**RARE BOOK IN EXCELLENT UNREAD CONDITION**

Parades in Berlin during the Third Reich era were presented during Heroes' Memorial Days, Hitler's Birthday and occasions to honor foreign guests.

This new photo album shows the military parades in Berlin from the years 1934-1940, and shows the great variety of early uniforms, equipment and vehicles used by the Wehrmacht at the time.

Shown on the march are the Heer, Luftwaffe, and Kriegsmarine.