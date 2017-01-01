  Loading... Please wait...

Currency Displayed in

Wish Lists
View Cart (0)
Toggle Top Menu

Parades Of The Wehrmacht: Berlin 1934-1940

Parades Of The Wehrmacht: Berlin 1934-1940 (9780764302312)

Hover over image to zoom

  • Parades Of The Wehrmacht: Berlin 1934-1940 (9780764302312)
  • Parades Of The Wehrmacht: Berlin 1934-1940 (9780764302312)
  • Parades Of The Wehrmacht: Berlin 1934-1940 (9780764302312)
Schiffer
US$57.75
Stock Code SKU:
9780764302312
Condition:
New
Weight:
0.75 KGS
Availability:
Usually dispatched the same day from Sydney, Australia
Shipping:
Calculated at checkout
Gift Wrapping:
Options available
Pin It

 Product Description

Author: Horst Scheibert, Hardbound, 80 Pages, ISBN: 9780764302312, English language Edition published in 1997,**RARE BOOK IN EXCELLENT UNREAD CONDITION**

Parades in Berlin during the Third Reich era were presented during Heroes' Memorial Days, Hitler's Birthday and occasions to honor foreign guests.

This new photo album shows the military parades in Berlin from the years 1934-1940, and shows the great variety of early uniforms, equipment and vehicles used by the Wehrmacht at the time.

Shown on the march are the Heer, Luftwaffe, and Kriegsmarine.

You Recently Viewed...

 

Quick Links

What's News

newsletter

Copyright 2017 Automoto Bookshop. All Rights Reserved.
 Sitemap |

Click the button below to add the Parades Of The Wehrmacht: Berlin 1934-1940 to your wish list.