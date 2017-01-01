  Loading... Please wait...

Performance Mk 1 Ford Escorts 1968-74

Performance Mk 1 Ford Escorts 1968-74 (9781445667126)

Amberley Books
9781445667126
New
0.45 KGS
Usually dispatched the same day from Sydney, Australia
Calculated at checkout
Options available
 Product Description

Author: Stewart Anderson, Softbound,94 Pages, ISBN: 9781445667126, First Edition, 2017

This book tells the exciting story of the development of the legendary performance Ford Escort, which became one of the most successful rally cars of all time.

Written in a way that readers can relate to, it covers the road-going cars, the dealership network and the dedicated Ford factory, as well as the illustrious motorsport achievements.

The author discusses the development of Advanced Vehicle Operations (AVO), the design of the twin-cam engine and the production of the RS1600, Mexico and RS2000 models. He also covers the development of Ford motorsport generally and the Rallye Sport dealership network.

At a time when interest in performance Escorts from the 1970s has been never been higher and the when the cars have featured on TV programmes, this book provides all the information required for enthusiasts of 1970s classic Ford Escorts.

