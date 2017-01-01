Performance Testing Of Lubricants for Automotive Engines & Transmissions

Edited by CF McCue, JC Cree & R Tourret, Hardbound, 811 Pages, ISBN: 9780853344681, First Edition, 1974 - **EX-LIBRARY BOOK IN PERFECT UNREAD CONDITION**

The ever-increasing performance of automotive engines and transmissions demands even higher operating specifications for lubricants and standardisation of methods of their testing.

This book contains 49 papers presented by internationally recognised experts at a Symposium held at Montreux in 1973.

Although the standardisation of methods of test and the study of lubricants in service were the main themes of the papers, they covered a wide range of topics and some papers described exploratory work which could well provide the basis of test methods to cover future requirements.

The need for better communication and closer co-operation, particularly between Europe and the USA, in an endeavour to curtail the proliferation of performance tests that has taken place in recent years was stressed.

The meeting was organised by the Institute Of Petroleum in co-operation with the Co-ordinating European Council, the American Petroleum Institute, the American Society for Testing and Materials and the Co-ordinating Research Council Inc.

This book provides a valuable reference to the many aspects of automotive lubricant technology which were discussed.