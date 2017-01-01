Peter Brock At Bathurst - The Early Years Box-Set DVD

Chevron Marketing, BHE7367, CODE: 9340601001855, 7 Disc-Set, PAL Format, Total Running Time 25 Hours and 10 Minutes

Peter Brock is the ‘King of the Mountain’ and his nine wins in the annual Bathurst touring car classic will remain a part of Australian touring car history for many years to come.

Brock won four of his nine Bathurst crowns during the halcyon days of the 1970s where Holden’s various models of Torana tackled Ford’s ever-present V8 Falcons. He started the 1980s in style too, becoming the first driver (along with co-driver Jim Richards) to win Bathurst in the-then new Commodore.

In this special box set we bring you extensive coverage of his first five Bathurst wins.

His breakthrough win in 1972 and follow up victory as a privateer driver in 1975 are covered on a special disc featuring Bathurst race highlights covering 1970 to 1975.

Also included, in full, are the 1978, 1979 and 1980 race telecasts as they went to air on 7 Sport, including race vision previously unseen recorded during the commercial breaks.

It was in these three years that Brock and Richards made history by becoming the first duo to win the race in three successive years.

There are over 25 hours of Bathurst and Brock in this box set – a must-have for the racing DVD collection!