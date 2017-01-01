Peter Brock: How Good Is This! The Real Story

Author: Wayne Webster, Hardbound, 303 Pages, ISBN: 9780670071876, First Edition, 2008

When it comes to Australian sporting icons, Peter Brock sits near, if not at, the very top. After winning Bathurst by an unbelievable six laps in 1979, the 'King of the Mountain' made his way into our households and our hearts.

Brocky's colourful private life has triggered plenty of rumours but the truth has remained obscure. Here, one of his closest friends, and a co-driver, tells the real story of Peter Brock.

From his childhood days tearing through the streets of semi-rural Hurstbridge in his 'improved' 48-series Holden, to his partnership with Beverley, the Energy Polarizer fiasco, his work for automobile safety and his final, tragic rally in Western Australia, Peter always had 'a red-hot go'. It's hard to keep up, even on the page.

With more than 200 photographs - many not seen publicly before - and a revealing tribute from his daughter, Peter Brock: The Real Story is an honest, often funny, and very touching account of Brock's life both inside and outside the cockpit.