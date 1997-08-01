  Loading... Please wait...

Peter Brock (Ironbark Legends)

Peter Brock (Ironbark Legends) (9780330360081 )

  • Peter Brock (Ironbark Legends) (9780330360081 )
Pan Macmillan, Australia
9780330360081
Used
1.30 KGS
 Product Description

Co-ordinated by Mark Oastler, Hardbound, 119 Pages, ISBN: 9780330360081 - Fourth Printing, 1997 **Second-Hand book in excellent unread condition !

Description

Widely regarded as one of the most gifted drivers of his generation, Peter Brock resisted Europe and chose to carve out a spectacular career in Australia. Yet despite his phemenal winning record, life hasn't always been kind to Brock. However, the tough times have only served to highlight his singlemindedness, determination and resiliance.

Key Features
Publisher Pan Macmillan Australia
Date of Publication 01/08/1997
Language English
Format Hardback
ISBN-10 0330360086
ISBN-13 9780330360081
Subject General Sport & Fitness Training
Series Title Ironbank legends

Publication Data
Place of Publication Sydney
Country of Publication Australia
Imprint Ironbark Press
Out-of-print date 21/05/2010
Content Note illustrations

Dimensions
Weight 986 g
Width 318 mm
Height 233 mm
Spine

