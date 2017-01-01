  Loading... Please wait...

Peter Falk - 33 Years Of Porsche Rennesport and Development. People, Cars, Stories

 Product Description

Authors: Peter Falk with Wilfried Muller, Hardbound "Edition Porsche Museum" 408 Pages, ISBN: 9783927458871 - Published December 2016 -

As their race director and one of the leading figures in their experimental department, Peter Falk contributed significantly to the character of the sports cars from Stuttgart-Zuffenhausen - both on the race track and on the road.

From the first 901 right through to the very last air-cooled Type 993, every Porsche 911 bears the signature of Peter Falk. Parallel, in the mid-sixties, Falk also took over the tactical and technical leadership of the factory’s "Rennsport" team.

In 1981, he was appointed as race director and led Porsche throughout its most successful era of competition. "His" team won at Le Mans, became World Sports Car Champions, conquered the Paris-Dakar Rally, and was victorious in Formula 1 with the TAG Turbo engine.

In this lavishly illustrated book, Peter Falk tells of his years with Porsche.

