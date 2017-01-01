  Loading... Please wait...

Piaggio Scooters All modern two-stroke & four-stroke automatic models 1991 to 2016: The Essential Buyer's Guide

Veloce Publishing
Marque Expert: Henry Willis, Softbound, 64 Pages, ISBN: 9781845849924 - First Published in November, 2016

Don't buy a Piaggio scooter without buying this book FIRST!

Having this book in your pocket is just like having a real marque expert by your side. Benefit from Henry Willis' years of Piaggio experience, learn how to spot a bad scooter quickly, and how to assess a promising one like a professional.

Get the right scooter at the right price!

Packed with good advice - from running costs, through paperwork, vital statistics, valuation, and the Piaggio community, to whether a scooter will suit you and your lifestyle - this is THE COMPLETE GUIDE to choosing,assessing and buying the Piaggio scooter of your dreams.

All modern two-stroke & four-stroke automatic models 1991 to

 

 

