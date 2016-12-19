Pit & Paddock: Unseen 60s & 70s European Motor Racing Images (Limited Slipcased Edition)

Author / Photographs by Peter darley, Slipcased Hardcover Edition, Published in 2016.

A look behind the scenes in the pits and paddocks at UK and European circuits in the 60s and 70s.

Pit & Paddock The Premise

With a huge collection of historic motor racing images, magazines, books, race programs and memorabilia, Auto-Archives non-profit Automotive Library and Research Centre felt that the best way to share such an impressive array of motoring history was by highlighting a special group of Peter Darley images, and presenting them in a fabulous, large format book, titled 'Pit & Paddock'.

The Limited Edition Book

With a Foreword written by Lord March, Pit & Paddock is a high-quality, 12x12inch large format, 256-page hardback book, featuring over 200 images from the Auto-Archives library. The Limited Edition of Pit & Paddock is presented in a blue cloth-covered slipcase with the P&P logo silver-foil embossed on the front and will be shipped in protective packaging to ensure safe delivery. Taken by Peter Darley in the 1960s and 70s, the evocative images will give the reader a behind the scenes look into the pit and paddock at ten historic European circuits. These unique never before seen images portray a world that is sadly long gone.



The Photographer

Like many of us, Peter Darley became hooked on motor racing back in the 60s. Living near so many great circuits, he and his trusty Nikon travelled to as many as they could and photographed many great races. In doing so he chronicled an incredible golden period of motor sport. Two very good friends he made at the time have offered their support by signing some very special Limited Edition 'Art Prints' that we are offering alongside copies of the Pit & Paddock book. "Who are these friends?" you ask, non other than Dan Gurney and Sir Jackie Stewart. See the links below for more on these book and print package options.