Porsche 356 Gold Portfolio 1953-1965

Compiled by R.M.Clarke, Softbound, 172 Pages, ISBN: 9781855202344 - **RARE BOOK IN EXCELLENT CONDITION**
CONTENTS
5 The Porsche 1500 Auto Jan. 1953
9 The Porsche "1500" Road Test Autosport Jan. 8 1954
10 Porsche 1500 Super Autosport June 5 1953
13 Porsche Super Road Test Road & Track Sept. 1954
15 Porsche Speedster Road Test Road & Track May 1955
17 A Pair of Porsches Road Test Autosport Aug. 31 1956
19 Porsche Carrera Driving Impression Motor Racing Nov. 1956
20 The 356 Porsche Driving Impression Motor Trend June 1957
22 Porsche 1600-SS Road Test Motor Trend July 1958
24 Porsche 1600 Super Speedster Road Test Sports Car Wheel Sept. 1958
29 Porsche Carrera Speedster Road Test Top Gear 1958
34 Porsche Line Road Test Motor Life Sept. 1958
38 Stuttgart Sizzler '58 Road Test Speed Age Aug. 1958
43 The Porsche Type 356A11600 Super Hardtop Autocourse Feb. 1959
46 Porsche vs. Corvette Comparison Test Motor Trend April 1959
52 Careering About in a Porsche Road Test Cars Illustrated Sept. 1959
55 Porsche - A Super 90 Autocar Sept. 11 1959
56 Porsche - A Few Points Closer to Perfection Motor Trend Feb. 1960
58 Porsche Carrera 1600 GS Foreign Cars Illustrated Nov. 1959
61 Porsche Super 75 Road Test Autocar Apr. 15 1960
65 Porsche Super 90 Sportscar Graphic June 1960
66 Porsche 1600 and Super 90 Road Research Report Sports Cars Illustrated May 1961
74 Power at a Price Road Test Sports Car Graphic May 1961
78 The Jekyll and Hyde Super 1600 Road Test Sports Car World June 1961
84 Porsche Super 90 Road Test Motor Life July 1961
89 Porsche 1600 Super Coupé Road Test Australian Motor Sports June 1961
92 Porsche Prototype Motor Dec. 27 1961
94 Porsche Super 75 Road Test Motor May 23 1962
98 Porsche 356B Road Test Canada Track & Traffic May 1962
101 Porsche Road Test Sporting Motorist July 1962
104 Porsche Carrera 2-Liter Road Test Road & Track July 1962
108 Type 356B Porsche Super 75 Motor Sport Aug. 1962
112 The Porsche Super 75 Autosport Aug. 3 1962
114 Porsche Super 90 Road Test Autocar Sept. 21 1962
119 Porsche 1600S Car Dec. 1962
124 Porsche With Big Capacity Punch Worlds Fastest Sports Cars 1962
126 Joy for Two- 12,000 Miles in a Porsche Super 75 Sporting Motorist May 1964
128 Carrera Olé Autocar June 12 1964
129 The SC and Me Small Car June 1964
132 To Monte Carlo by Porsche Sports Car World July 1964
136 Porsche 1600SC Motor July 11 1964
142 Porsche 1600SC - On the Road Sporting Motorist Jan. 1965
145 Porsche Super 75 Cabriolet Used Cars on the Road Autocar May 21 1965
146 Porsche Popular Imported Cars June 1965
150 Porsche 356C Road Test Autosport Aug. 20 1965
152 Porsche Pioneer Thoroughbred & Classic Cars Nov. 1991
158 Porsche 356 Performance Car Apr. 1987
159 Porsche 356 - Best Buy Classic and Sportscar Nov. 1991
168 1950-1965 - Porsche 356 Coupé Used Car Classic Road & Track Sept. 1989
All prices are in USD.