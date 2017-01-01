Porsche 356 Gold Portfolio 1953-1965

Compiled by R.M.Clarke, Softbound, 172 Pages, ISBN: 9781855202344 - **RARE BOOK IN EXCELLENT CONDITION**

CONTENTS

5 The Porsche 1500 Auto Jan. 1953

9 The Porsche "1500" Road Test Autosport Jan. 8 1954

10 Porsche 1500 Super Autosport June 5 1953

13 Porsche Super Road Test Road & Track Sept. 1954

15 Porsche Speedster Road Test Road & Track May 1955

17 A Pair of Porsches Road Test Autosport Aug. 31 1956

19 Porsche Carrera Driving Impression Motor Racing Nov. 1956

20 The 356 Porsche Driving Impression Motor Trend June 1957

22 Porsche 1600-SS Road Test Motor Trend July 1958

24 Porsche 1600 Super Speedster Road Test Sports Car Wheel Sept. 1958

29 Porsche Carrera Speedster Road Test Top Gear 1958

34 Porsche Line Road Test Motor Life Sept. 1958

38 Stuttgart Sizzler '58 Road Test Speed Age Aug. 1958

43 The Porsche Type 356A11600 Super Hardtop Autocourse Feb. 1959

46 Porsche vs. Corvette Comparison Test Motor Trend April 1959

52 Careering About in a Porsche Road Test Cars Illustrated Sept. 1959

55 Porsche - A Super 90 Autocar Sept. 11 1959

56 Porsche - A Few Points Closer to Perfection Motor Trend Feb. 1960

58 Porsche Carrera 1600 GS Foreign Cars Illustrated Nov. 1959

61 Porsche Super 75 Road Test Autocar Apr. 15 1960

65 Porsche Super 90 Sportscar Graphic June 1960

66 Porsche 1600 and Super 90 Road Research Report Sports Cars Illustrated May 1961

74 Power at a Price Road Test Sports Car Graphic May 1961

78 The Jekyll and Hyde Super 1600 Road Test Sports Car World June 1961

84 Porsche Super 90 Road Test Motor Life July 1961

89 Porsche 1600 Super Coupé Road Test Australian Motor Sports June 1961

92 Porsche Prototype Motor Dec. 27 1961

94 Porsche Super 75 Road Test Motor May 23 1962

98 Porsche 356B Road Test Canada Track & Traffic May 1962

101 Porsche Road Test Sporting Motorist July 1962

104 Porsche Carrera 2-Liter Road Test Road & Track July 1962

108 Type 356B Porsche Super 75 Motor Sport Aug. 1962

112 The Porsche Super 75 Autosport Aug. 3 1962

114 Porsche Super 90 Road Test Autocar Sept. 21 1962

119 Porsche 1600S Car Dec. 1962

124 Porsche With Big Capacity Punch Worlds Fastest Sports Cars 1962

126 Joy for Two- 12,000 Miles in a Porsche Super 75 Sporting Motorist May 1964

128 Carrera Olé Autocar June 12 1964

129 The SC and Me Small Car June 1964

132 To Monte Carlo by Porsche Sports Car World July 1964

136 Porsche 1600SC Motor July 11 1964

142 Porsche 1600SC - On the Road Sporting Motorist Jan. 1965

145 Porsche Super 75 Cabriolet Used Cars on the Road Autocar May 21 1965

146 Porsche Popular Imported Cars June 1965

150 Porsche 356C Road Test Autosport Aug. 20 1965

152 Porsche Pioneer Thoroughbred & Classic Cars Nov. 1991

158 Porsche 356 Performance Car Apr. 1987

159 Porsche 356 - Best Buy Classic and Sportscar Nov. 1991

168 1950-1965 - Porsche 356 Coupé Used Car Classic Road & Track Sept. 1989