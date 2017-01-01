  Loading... Please wait...

Porsche 356 Service Manual 1948-1965, 356 - 356A - 356B - 356C (2008 Veloce Press Reprint)

Porsche 356 Service Manual 1948-1965, 356 - 356A - 356B - 356C

ISBN: 9781588501004, Paperback, 208 pages. Published / Reprinted in 2008 

This workshop / repair / service manual covers Porsche 356, Porsche 356A, Porsche 356B and Porsche 356C

Originally published in 1987 by Floyd Clymer, this edition was republished in 2008 by VelocePress. Includes complete technical data, service and maintenance information and comprehensive detailed instructions for the repair and overhaul of all major and minor mechanical and electrical components, for all models of the Porsche 356 from1948 through 1965, making it an invaluable resource for collectors and restorers of these classic cars.

Out-of-print and unavailable for many years, this book is becoming increasingly more difficult to find on the secondary market and we are pleased to he able to offer this reproduction as a service to all Porsche 356 enthusiasts worldwide.

