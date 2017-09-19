  Loading... Please wait...

Porsche 70 Years - There Is No Substitute (Randy Leffingwell)

Porsche 70 Years - There Is No Substitute (Randy Leffingwell) (9780760347256)

  Porsche 70 Years - There Is No Substitute (Randy Leffingwell) (9780760347256)
Motorbooks
 Product Description

Author: Randy Leffingwell,

Format: Hardback256 Pages
ISBN: 9780760347256
Illustrations: 200 color, 50 b-w photos
Size: 12 in x 9.75 in / 304.8 mm x 247.65 mm
Published: September 19, 2017

There's something for every Porsche enthusiast in Porsche 70 Years, whether rear-engine 911 loyalist, race fan, or follower of contemporary vehicles. Fasten your seatbelt and hit the gas.

Porsche is one of the most important and iconic automotive manufacturers in history. From its first 356 to today's technical tour de force, the 918, Porsche has advanced from strength to strength for nearly seven decades.

In Porsche 70 Years: There is No Substitute, author Randy Leffingwell offers a richly illustrated and detailed book that captures the full story of one of the world's leading automotive companies. Beautiful, contemporary, photos and rare historical images accompany in-depth analyses of milestone cars and events. 

Created with Porsche's cooperation, the book brings to light the engineering anddesign stories behind Stuttgart's most famous cars--such as the 356904917911928935956 and others--as well as its key players. Comprising the most comprehensive overview of the company's entire history, Porsche 70 Years truly has no substitute.

 

About the Author:

Randy Leffingwell wrote his first book, American Muscle, in 1989 while still on staff at the Los Angeles Times. Since then, he has authored another 47 titles for Motorbooks and its sister publisher Voyageur Press covering subjects from sports cars to motorcycles to farm tractors. Leffingwell is considered one of the top Corvette historians working today, and he enjoys a close working relationship with Chevrolet as well numerous other manufacturers. His  previous Corvette titles include Art of the CorvetteCorvette Fifty YearsCorvette 60 Years, and Legendary Corvette. He lives in Santa Barbara, California.

 

