Porsche 911 Carrera, Carrera 4 & 4S (Type 996) 1999 - 2005 Workshop Manual

This color Bentley Manual is a comprehensive source of service information and specifications for Porsche 911 (Type 996) Coupe, Targa and Convertible models from 1999 to 2005. The aim throughout this manual has been simplicity and clarity, with practical explanations, step-by-step procedures and useful specifications. Whether you're a professional or a do-it-yourself Porsche owner, this manual will help you understand, care for and repair your Porsche.

Although the do-it-yourself Porsche owner will find this manual indispensable as a source of detailed maintenance and repair information, the Porsche owner who has no intention of working on his or her car will find that reading and owning this manual makes it possible to discuss repairs more intelligently with a professional technician.

Repair Manual Features:

Full-color repair manual pages (black and white electrical section).

Maintenance procedures for everything from flushing front and rear differential fluids to replacing the interior ventilation microfilter. This manual tells you what to do and when to do it.

Type 996 enthusiast guide in vivid color, with year-to-year model specifics, and a comprehensive listing of Porsche option codes.

Step-by-step engine and cylinder head removal and installation.

Cooling system filling and bleeding, coolant pump replacement and engine cooling fan and radiator service.

Fuel injection and ignition system service, including explanation of different Bosch DME engine management systems.

Clutch, flywheel and rear main seal service.

Front and rear drive train service, including front (C4) and rear differential service.

Brakes, steering, suspension and ABS maintenance, troubleshooting and repair.

Heating and air-conditioning repair, including A/C component replacement.

Body adjustments and repairs.

Convertible top service, including convertible top hydraulic motor and microswitch replacement and a diagnsotic fault code table.

Electrical system service, with an easy-to-use illustrated component locator section.

Wiring schematics for selected models, with power distribution, grounds, convertible top and other hard to find circuits.

Models

1999 - 2005 911 Carrera, Carrera 4, Carrera 4S***

Engines

1999 - 2001: 3.4 liter (M96.01, M96.02, M96.04)

2002 - 2005: 3.6 liter (M96.03)

Transmissions

G96 (6-speed manual)

A96 (5-speed automatic)

Production years: 1999, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2005

***2005 Carrera (RWD) models were built on the Type 997 platform. Type 997 cars are not covered by this manual. Check the 12th digit of the VIN: 6= Type 996, 7 = Type 997

Book Details:

Publisher Code: RB-P905

ISBN 13: 9780837617107

Dimension: 215x280mm

Hard Cover, b/w illustrations