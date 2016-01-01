  Loading... Please wait...

Porsche 911 Rallying Art (Antonio Biasioli)

9788888939636

  Porsche 911 Rallying Art (Antonio Biasioli) (9788888939636)
Editice Elzeviro - Padova
9788888939636
New
2.30 KGS
Usually despatched the same day from Sydney Australia
Calculated at checkout
Options available
Author: Antonio Biasoli, ISBN: 9788888939636, Hardover, Published in 2016, 232 Pages, (Italian with English translations is a separate text booklet)

The Porsche 911 has a great history in rallying and from the late 1960s till today it is always an attraction for the spectators. This book is dedicated solely to the 911s rallying history and like the other titles from author Antonio Biasioli it is a pictorial with hundreds of images and only short texts. For all non-Italian fans of the car it is a pity that only about 30 pages deal with the international history and the rest concentrates on Italian events.

