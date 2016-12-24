Porsche 911: The Definitive History 1963 to 1971

Author: Brian Long, Hardbound, 196 Pages, ISBN: 9781903706282, First Edition, 2003, **VERY RARE VOLUME ONE OF SERIES IN EXCELLENT UNREAD CONDITION**

It is hard to believe, but the Porsche 911 was launched over 40 years ago in 1963 as the 901. Since then, many would-be pretenders to its throne have come and gone, yet the 911 has remained the epitome of the essential sportscar and one of the most covetted cars of all time.

So, what is the secret of the 911's everlasting youth? The answer is a superb original design and build quality and, subsequently, continuous development which has kept the 911 right on the leading edge of sportscar design.

The 911's longevity, ever-changing specification, race and rally record and major presence in so many of the world's markets, makes the 911 story much too big to tell in a single volume.

This, then, is the first of five books, each complete in itself and covering a defined period, which will chronicle the 911's story in definitive detail and which will become the 'must have' reference for all 911 enthusiasts.

This first volume covers 901 prototypes and 911 production models, including the 912, up to the introduction of the 2.4 litre model in 1971.

The author and publisher are grateful for Porsche's unstinting support for this project. Virtually all of the images portrayed in this book have been sourced from the official Porsche archive, thus ensuring complete originality for historical reference.