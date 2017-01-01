  Loading... Please wait...

Porsche 981 Boxter & Cayman 3rd Generation model years 2012 to 2016 Essential Buyer's Guide

Porsche 981 Boxter & Cayman 3rd Generation model years 2012 to 2016 Essential Buyer's Guide

  • Porsche 981 Boxter & Cayman 3rd Generation model years 2012 to 2016 Essential Buyer's Guide
Veloce Publishing
 Product Description

Marque Expert: Adrian Streather, Softbound, 64 Pages, ISBN: 9781787110694, First published, June 2017

If you are thinking of buying a Porsche 981 Boxster or Cayman, then having this book in your pocket is just like having a real marque expert by your side.

Benefit from Adrian Streather s years of Porsche Boxster and Cayman experience, learn how to spot a bad car quickly, and how to assess a promising one like a professional.

Get the right car at the right price! Packed with good advice from running costs, through paperwork, vital statistics, valuation, details of the Boxster and Cayman community and suppliers, to whether the car will suit you and your lifestyle this is the complete guide to choosing, assessing and buying the Porsche Boxster or Cayman of your dreams.

