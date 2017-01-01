Porsche 987 Boxster & Cayman 2nd Generation: 2009 - 2012: The Essential Buyer's Guide

Author: Adrian Streather, ISBN: 9781787110663, Paperback, Published in 2017, 64 pages

Features

• Like having a real marque expert at your side – benefit from years of real ownership experience

• Full coverage of all 987.2 Boxster and Cayman models.

• Where and how to buy a second generation 987.2 Boxster or Cayman

• Advice on choosing the right model and condition.

• Key checks – how to spot a bad car quickly.

• Comprehensive inspection guide.

• In-depth analysis of strengths and weaknesses.

• Discussion of desirable upgrades as well as modifications to avoid

• Market and value data

• Details of club back-up and support organisations

Description

Synopsis

Having this book in your pocket is just like having a real marque expert by your side. Benefit from Adrian Streather’s years of Porsche Boxster and Cayman experience, learn how to spot a bad car quickly, and how to assess a promising one like a professional. Get the right car at the right price!

Packed with good advice – from running costs, through paperwork, vital statistics, valuation, and the Boxster and Cayman community, to whether the car will suit you and your lifestyle – this is the complete guide to choosing, assessing and buying the Porsche of your dreams.

Additional Information

Period covered:

Model years 2009-2012



Models covered:

987.2 Boxster

987.2 Boxster S

987.2 Boxster Spyder

987.2 Boxster Black Edition

987.2 Cayman

987.2 Cayman S

987.2 Cayman R

987.2 Cayman Black Edition