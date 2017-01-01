Porsche 987 Boxster & Cayman 2nd Generation: 2009 - 2012: The Essential Buyer's Guide

Author: Adrian Streather, ISBN: 9781787110663, Paperback, Published in 2017, 64 pages
Features
• Like having a real marque expert at your side – benefit from years of real ownership experience
• Full coverage of all 987.2 Boxster and Cayman models.
• Where and how to buy a second generation 987.2 Boxster or Cayman
• Advice on choosing the right model and condition.
• Key checks – how to spot a bad car quickly.
• Comprehensive inspection guide.
• In-depth analysis of strengths and weaknesses.
• Discussion of desirable upgrades as well as modifications to avoid
• Market and value data
• Details of club back-up and support organisations
Description
Having this book in your pocket is just like having a real marque expert by your side. Benefit from Adrian Streather’s years of Porsche experience, learn how to spot a bad car quickly, and how to assess a promising one like a professional. Get the right car at the right price!
Synopsis
Having this book in your pocket is just like having a real marque expert by your side. Benefit from Adrian Streather’s years of Porsche Boxster and Cayman experience, learn how to spot a bad car quickly, and how to assess a promising one like a professional. Get the right car at the right price!
Packed with good advice – from running costs, through paperwork, vital statistics, valuation, and the Boxster and Cayman community, to whether the car will suit you and your lifestyle – this is the complete guide to choosing, assessing and buying the Porsche of your dreams.
Additional Information
Period covered:
Model years 2009-2012
Models covered:
987.2 Boxster
987.2 Boxster S
987.2 Boxster Spyder
987.2 Boxster Black Edition
987.2 Cayman
987.2 Cayman S
987.2 Cayman R
987.2 Cayman Black Edition
All prices are in USD.