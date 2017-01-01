  Loading... Please wait...

Porsche: Cars With Soul

Porsche: Cars With Soul

Crowood
US$69.26
9781785003202
New
1.10 KGS
Usually dispatched the same day from Sydney, Australia
Calculated at checkout
Options available
Author: Gui Bernardes, Hardbound, 207 Pages, ISBN: 9781785003202, First Published, 2017

In Stuttgart-Zuffenhausen, August 1939, the 60K10 project, under the supervision of one Professor Ferdinand Porsche, builds a car in anticipation of a race, Berlin to Rome, that will never take place.

With this model, the idea for a light and aerodynamic car with a small engine but remarkable performance was born.

Nine years later this idea bore fruit and the company released their first automobile, the 356, created by Ferdinand's son, Ferry Porsche, which would launch the company into automotive history.

Porsche — Cars with Soul tells the story of Porsche, from the unique perspective of the cars themselves, through the most significant events and races of the marque's celebrated history.

An avid Porsche enthusiast, Gui Bernardes takes you into the middle of the action, providing a front-row seat to the most exhilarating motoring races throughout history and across the globe.

This book is a beautifully illustrated tribute to the commitment of Porsche to reach the highest level in motorsport, to the extraordinary effort of the drivers, engineers and mechanics who helped to achieve this, and of the remarkable link between Porsche and its passionate enthusiasts.

It is also intended to applaud the commitment of the Porsche family to be

