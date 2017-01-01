  Loading... Please wait...

Porsche Data Book: Reference To Specifications and Statistic (paperback)

Porsche Data Book: The Definitive Reference To Specifications and Statistic

  Porsche Data Book: The Definitive Reference To Specifications and Statistic
  • Porsche Data Book: The Definitive Reference To Specifications and Statistic
  • Porsche Data Book: The Definitive Reference To Specifications and Statistic
 Product Description

By: Marc Bongers, ISBN: 9781844259786, Paperback

For nearly 60 years Porsche has produced high-performance sports cars that are recognised and coveted worldwide.

This one-stop expert reference book provides every important fact and figure ever issued by the factory.

It chronicles the development of every Porsche production model, from the first mid-engined roadster built in 1948 through the classic rear-engined 356 and 911 models, the mid-engined 914, the transaxle models with four or eight cylinders, and right up to date with the Boxster and Cayenne.

Each type has an introduction, followed by highly detailed model-by-model information, including a reference colour photograph and full specifications.

