Porsche Drive - 15 Passes in 4 Days (Switzerland, Italy, Austria)

Auhtor: Stefan Bogner, Jan Karl Baedeker, ISBN: 9783667102898, Hardback, Published in 2017, 434 pages

After his last book Escapes, Stefan Bogner returns to the Alps again with this illustrated book. This time not only did he photograph particular routes, but he looked for the ideal tour through the Alps: 3 countries, 14 passes - the perfect little escape for 4 days.

Different from Bogner s photographs in Escapes or Curves, where Bogner just presents dreamlike empty streets, Porsche Drive focuses on the journey in Porsche models such as Porsche 906, Porsche 911, Porsche 918 and more. Stefan Bogner drives his own Porsche 911 1970 ST.

Apart from Bogner's photographs, Porsche Drive offers information on each route and height profile. Thus you can follow Bogner's itinerary on a long weekend.