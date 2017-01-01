Porsche RS Spyder 2007 (English Edition)

Editor: Porsche Cars North America, Inc. Hardbound, 160 Pages, First Published in 2007

PRESS RELEASE:

New Porsche RS Spyder for the 2007 Season

Stuttgart. Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG, Stuttgart, is proudly presenting the new RS Spyder at the Paris Motor Show, the Mondial de l' Automobile, from 30 September – 15 October, where the car is making its first public appearance. Developed at Porsche's R&D Centre in Weissach near Stuttgart, this racing car is an evolution of the sports prototype currently going all-out for the winner's title in the American Le Mans Series (ALMS) in the hands of the US Penske-Motorsports-Team. Next year the new RS Spyder is to be raced by various customer teams in a number of countries, thus making its international debut.

Porsche has developed and built the open RS Spyder in accordance with the rules and regulations of the French Automobile Club de'l Ouest (A.C.O.) racing organisation under the designation "Le Mans Prototypes 2". This means that this racing car may be entered, inter alia, in the American Le Mans Series (ALMS), the European Le Mans Series (LMS), and the 24 Hours of Le Mans. Choosing the second-highest of four A.C.O. racing categories, Porsche is facing competition at the highest level of technology and at the same time limiting the cost of racing the car with a view to future entry of the RS Spyder by customers.

Following thorough computer simulations and tests in the wind tunnel, the RS Spyder will feature an updated and upgraded chassis next season. Optimisation of the wing and rear diffuser serves not only to enhance the aerodynamic efficiency of the car, but also to improve the range of set-up options for different kinds of race tracks. At the same time the carbon-fibre body has been modified for an even higher standard of ease and convenience in service and maintenance. And last but not least, the thermodynamic qualities of the RS Spyder have been optimised inter alia by re-designing the air ducts leading into and out of the radiators.

The 90o V8 racing engine developed by Porsche for long-distance events develops maximum output from 3.4 litres displacement and with the air volume restrictor required by the pertinent regulations of 503 bhp (370 kW) at 10300 rpm, an increase in output over the former model by 23 bhp. The weight of the car is also in line with the A.C.O. Regulations, with the new RS Spyder weighing in at exactly 775 kilos or 1709 lb.

The sequential six-speed dog-shift gearbox with its three-plate carbon-fibre clutch is fitted in lengthwise and is integrated into the chassis as a load-bearing component. Gears are shifted directly from paddles on the steering wheel. Porsche has upgraded the gearbox for the forthcoming racing season above all with the objective to make the gearshift even more reliable, smoother and less demanding on all the components involved, and at the same time even more precise.

This prototype sports car is based on a carbon-fibre monocoque chassis, with double wishbone track arms for the front wheels attached to the ultra-stiff and light body structure. The double wishbones at the rear, in turn, are fastened to a carbon-fibre element bolted on to the transmission housing. Torsion springs and pushrod-operated four-way gas pressure dampers, as well as bending-leaf anti-roll bars, round off the suspension of the RS Spyder modified for even faster and more precise handling in 2007.

Great attention has also been given to the ongoing development of various other components of the car such as the central electrics, the hydraulic system, and the power steering.

The brakes feature double master cylinders, variable brake force distribution and inner-vented carbon-fibre discs measuring 380 millimetres or 14.96" in diameter on the front axle and 355 millimetres or 13.98" at the rear. The racing tyres for this prototype come from Michelin as a Porsche's partner included from the beginning in the development of the RS Spyder.

Precisely when the new model is being presented for 2007, the current RS Spyder is on the finishing straight right now at the end of its first complete racing season. With two races in the American Le Mans Series (ALMS), the most significant US Sports Car Championship, still to come, the Penske-Motorsports-Team as Porsche's partner in cooperation and exclusive customer is now looking directly at the Driver's, Team and Manufacturer's Championships with Porsche's sports prototype. And apart from superior class wins in the Le Mans Prototype Class 2, this light and agile Porsche also scored a sensational one-two victory on the winding Mid-Ohio race track in May, beating LMP1 prototypes despite their extra power on account of the regulations set out to their advantage.

GERMAN AUTOMAKERS' STOCKS FALL AS EU INVESTIGATES COLLUSION

dohc73

14h

I said this from the very start of the VW emissions scandal; if they were using this on the diesels then they probably are using this on all their engines. It's the reason why all German automakers under-rated their horsepower figures while still getting fantastic MPGs. From a country that nickel and dimes for every little option with their cars, they miraculously decided to give away free horsepower??????

JAGUAR'S LATEST BEAST IS THE 2018 XJR575

Andrew Konan

1h

This car looks so fancy, I want one in the future.

GM WON'T REALLY KILL OFF THE CHEVY VOLT AND CADILLAC CT6, WILL IT?

JSH

3d

There is a big difference between killing a model and closing an assembly plant: The primary Cadillac CT6 plant is in China. GM already imports the CT6 hybrid and they could import the standard gas model as well. The volume is low so consolidating to one plant makes sense. The main Buick Lacrosse plant is in China. (See above) The Sonic is made all over the world. The main plant in North America is located in Mexico. GM can import to the USA duty free. The Cadillac XTS and Chevy Impala built on the dated Epsilon II platform. It makes sense to kill them as the XTS competes with the CT6 and the Impala with the Malibu and Lacrosse. GM isn't going to kill the Volt. The only reason it is even being mentioned is because it is built at the Hamtramck plant that likely will close. The Volt can replace the Sonic in the Orion plant and then GM would be building all it's electric cars in one plant. (The Bolt is assembled in Orion)

2017 FIAT 500 ABARTH QUICK SPIN | OLD DOG MASTERS OLD TRICKS

Vwfanatic

53m

I test drove a Abarth 500 and loved the performance, sound, and very Italian nature of the car; but, it was too narrow - my left leg rested on the door and my right leg rested on the center hump. I wasn't concerned about the small rear seat. The Dash was OK even though the center dial required learning to discern the speedometer from tach. Perhaps FIAT should reconsider the 500 and substitute the Alfa Romeo Mito as a replacement.

FORD MIGHT NOT OFFER FIESTA IN US IN 2018

username_fail

10h

Dude, I guess... If the current fiesta looked like this people would be buying them. The current generation fiesta is not a beauty and there are more attractive choices.

2018 BENTLEY CONTINENTAL SUPERSPORTS | MORE EXCITING THAN SPACE TRAVEL

Joe

10h

Remember when autoblog was good? this article was actually enjoyable to read. Too bad the majority aren't anymore. How hard is it to find an auto enthusiast to write about cars? also i remember the days before your websites became horrible. Before I think was bogged down with so many pointless adds that aren't well targeted, before it took 3mins to load when using fiber-optic based high speed wifi on a modern smart phone! I miss the autoblog community, the people that respond to these articles so I come back every one in a while, then I'm quickly reminded why so many of us have left!

GM MAY KILL 6 CAR MODELS AS IT WORKS WITH UAW TO TACKLE SALES SLUMP

HarryCLT

3d

I could go on and on about "what happens if something happens and gas prices hit $5/gallon?", but the bigger issue is "what happens when auto loans dry up again?". Folks by the boatload are overbuying into SUVs/CUVs because of loosey-goosey loan qualification (make minimum wage? No problem, that $50K SUV is yours). I happened upon a repo roundup earlier this week near a lower-income apartment complex and was mortified as to what was being loaded onto the trucks. With no lower-level sedans to offer lower and middle income customers, when the time of easy loans goes away (bet within 2 years), GM, FCA and possibly Ford will all be singin the blues. And I'll have no sympathy. GM is overpricing its smaller cars, like the Sonic and Cruze because smaller SUVs are so expensive. So, they can't sell them. Doesn't take a genius to figure that out.

GET A CLOSER LOOK AT THE TESLA MODEL 3 AS IT DRIVES AWAY

100000558727990@facebook.aol

14h

You're right. Electric cars deserve no future because of the slight delay on getting you everything you dreamed of instantly.

INFINITI QX70 IS FINI, FOR NOW

Vinuuz

12h

Doing 2 things wrong there, Infiniti - a) going from the fun RWD platform to a FWD platform and b) killing a crossover at a time everyone wants crossovers.

2018 FORD MUSTANG GT HAS MORE HORSEPOWER THAN CHEVY CAMARO SS

Lincoln

11h

When the 'weak-ass' 4-cylinder can get sub-5 seconds, let's take a moment to celebrate how much technology has come. For those who still gotta have that 'character' of V8 can still opt for it, but for most casual buyers, the 2.3L is more than enough.

1969.5 CITROEN DS21 DRIVE | MEETING OUR HYDROPNEUMATIC HEROES

psijas73

14h

Probably the coolest car ever

JAY LENO DRIVES THE RENEW CANNABIS CAR - HEMP YOU CAN'T DENT

j0nny5

3d

I'm glad to see some of the stigma of this plant getting lifted after almost a century of so much bad, wrong and completely corrupt press on the matter. Hemp is an amazing material, and it can almost completely replace lumber (which is the real reason the plant was banned - lobbying by the lumber industry). So many components can be grown rather than strip mined out of the earth. Great work, Renew, and thank you Jay Leno for getting this truth more exposure. Amazing stuff.

NO, CADILLAC IS NOT KILLING ITS FLAGSHIP CT6 SEDAN

Mazin Hawasli

1d

The model naming kills the brand.

$1 MILLION WORTH OF MARIJUANA FOUND IN FORD FUSIONS | AUTOBLOG MINUTE

Will

3d

Makes my eyes red & gives me the munchies just looking at it.....SMDH....

2018 DODGE CHARGER PURSUIT AMBUSH PREVENTION SYSTEM ENHANCED TO PROTECT COPS

Andrew Konan

2h

Glad the police is stepping up their game.