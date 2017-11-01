Porsche (Slipcase Edition)

Author: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch, Hartmut Lehbrink, Jochen von Osterroth, ISBN: 9783848011414, Published in Oct 2017

Language: Trilingual: Englich/French/German,

Layout: Hardcover with slipcase, over 580 photographs, four-color throughout,

Pages: 464, Size: 24,1 x 28,1 cm (11 x 9,5 in)

An aim for perfection through a journey of passion!

The cult brand and the “Made in Germany” car, has stood for strength and elegance alike, for over eighty years. Rightly so, as around 70 per cent of all Porsche cars ever built are still been driven today, and continue to turn heads all around the world.

The small group continues to hold its pole position through their quality, and a constant and passionate strive for perfection. They do not build sports cars to win races, but use the races to improve their sports cars.

This magnificent updated volume documents Porsche’s unique success stories in the motor sports arena, and the design history of the Zuffenhausen sports car dealership. The complete, and updated, edition is packed with hundreds of stunning photos, high quality texts, and specs from the most influential models. This book is a must have for those with an avid interest in cars of the highest quality.

With the newest models:

– Macan

– Panamera Sport Turismo

– Cayman GT4

– Porsche 911

– Porsche Mission E

