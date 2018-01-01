Porsche Speedster - Legends live forever 1989 - 2011

Author: Andreas Gabriel / Tobias Kindermann, ISBN: 9783981459227, Hardcover book in Slipcase, Published in 2018, 396 pages, Limited to 997 copies

Limited print run of 2017 copies worldwide: On the occasion of the 30th birthday of the Porsche 911 Speedster, Andreas Gabriel embarked on a journey to fathom the last secrets surrounding this legendary vehicle.Why was the 911 Speedster presented at the Frankfurt Motor Show in 1987 with a slimline body when it could only be ordered in the Turbo look? Why was the successor model, the 964 Speedster, then only available in the slimline version after customers had already become accustomed to the Turbo look? Why was an official Speedster version of the last air-cooled Porsche 911, the 993, never built? On his quest for answers to these questions, he visited Porsche veteran Herbert Linge and talked to all the project managers for the previous 911 Speedster series.

For this book project, Porsche opened its historical archive. Which is why the book shows previously unpublished documents alongside unknown photographs of Speedster design models and prototypes.Internationally recognised Porsche expert Tobias Kindermann also compiled an exclusive technology and statistical section for all Speedster series. Thus it was that all the paints and VIN numbers of the original 911 Speedster models could be published for the first time.