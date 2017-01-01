Author: Tim Upietz, Hardbound, 288 Pages, ISBN: 9783928540889 , First Published, January 2017 - German & English Text

Over 288 pages with more than 900 colour photographs, "Porsche Sport 2016" tells the story about the victories and achievements of all Porsche race cars in America, Asia, Australia and Europe: the famous endurance events at Daytona, Nurburgring and SpaFrancorchamps.

Of course, there is particular emphasis on the biggest success in 2016, when the Porsche 919 Hybrid overtook the Toyota just before the finish at Le Mans and thus secured the 18th overall win for the German sports car manufacturer and the ways towards numerous significant international sports car racing titles and the thrilling battles in the various Carrera Cups and GT3 Cup Challenge series.

"Porsche Sport" has been published annually since 1993 — a real pleasure for every Porsche enthusiast. Its statistics of the various categories make it a unique reference book, the numerous full-colour images of well-known international motorsport photographers remain fascinating and the captive reports written by renowned journalists allow to re-live the action.

