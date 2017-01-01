  Loading... Please wait...

Currency Displayed in

Wish Lists
View Cart (0)
Toggle Top Menu

Porsche Sport 2016

Porsche Sport 2016 (9783928540889) -

Hover over image to zoom

  • Porsche Sport 2016 (9783928540889) -
  • Porsche Sport 2016 (9783928540889) - back
  • Porsche Sport 2016 (9783928540889) - cont
Group C
US$130.86
Stock Code SKU:
9783928540889
Condition:
New
Weight:
2.70 KGS
Availability:
Usually despatched the same day from Sydney Australia
Shipping:
Calculated at checkout
Gift Wrapping:
Options available
Pin It

 Product Description

Author: Tim Upietz, Hardbound, 288 Pages, ISBN: 9783928540889 , First Published, January 2017 - German & English Text

Over 288 pages with more than 900 colour photographs, "Porsche Sport 2016" tells the story about the victories and achievements of all Porsche race cars in America, Asia, Australia and Europe: the famous endurance events at Daytona, Nurburgring and SpaFrancorchamps.

Of course, there is particular emphasis on the biggest success in 2016, when the Porsche 919 Hybrid overtook the Toyota just before the finish at Le Mans and thus secured the 18th overall win for the German sports car manufacturer and the ways towards numerous significant international sports car racing titles and the thrilling battles in the various Carrera Cups and GT3 Cup Challenge series.

"Porsche Sport" has been published annually since 1993 — a real pleasure for every Porsche enthusiast. Its statistics of the various categories make it a unique reference book, the numerous full-colour images of well-known international motorsport photographers remain fascinating and the captive reports written by renowned journalists allow to re-live the action.

A MUST FOR EVERY PORSCHE FAN!

 

 Find Similar Products by Category

You Recently Viewed...

 

Quick Links

What's News

newsletter

Copyright 2017 Automoto Bookshop. All Rights Reserved.
 Sitemap |

Click the button below to add the Porsche Sport 2016 to your wish list.