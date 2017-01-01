Author: Tim Upietz, Hardbound, 288 Pages, ISBN: 9783928540933 , First Published, December 2017 - German & English Text

The 25th edition of this annual matches its predecessors in every aspect. This year, once again, every enthusiastic fan of thus successful publication will benefit from the many years of experience of countless well-known motorsport photographers from all over the world, the entertaining and informative pieces by internationally renowned journalists and the accuracy with which the detailed Porsche statistics were put together for every race this year. For some, ‘Porsche Sport 2017’ is a continuation of their collection that they simply can’t do without. For others, it represents what the legendary German sports car really stands for: ‘pure motorsport’.

This year’s stroke of genius convinces once again with 288 uniquely designed pages. The approximately 900 full-colour images, some of them printed in large size on a spread page, stand out for their brilliant quality and document the racing action from start to finish. All Porsche one-make series, Carrera Cups, GT3 Cup Challenges, the Mobil 1 Supercup, the WEC and all the endurance races like the 24-hour races at Dubai, Daytona, Spa or at the Nürburgring have been covered in this book. Of course, there is particular emphasis on the biggest success in 2017, when the Porsche 919 Hybrid finished once again for the third time the Le Mans 24 hours and thus secured the 19th overall win for the German sports car manufacturer. Comprehensive statistics and results of the various series round out the book and allow everyone to acknowledge the achievements of the successful sports car brand once again.